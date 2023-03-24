The New World Translation Released in Moore

On March 19, 2023, Brother Youssouf Ouedraogo, a member of the Benin Branch Committee, announced the release of the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in the Moore language. This announcement was made during a live program held in Ouagadougou, the capital city of Burkina Faso. Many others tied in to the live event from other cities. The total attendance was over 1,730. Following the release, printed copies were distributed to the in-person audience and the digital format was made available for download.

Moore is the most widely spoken language in Burkina Faso with some eight million native speakers. It is also spoken in the neighboring countries of Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Senegal, and Togo.

This is the first time Jehovah’s Witnesses have translated the complete Bible into a local language of Burkina Faso. Although there are several other translations of the Bible in the Moore language, none of them contain the divine name, Jehovah.

One translator said: “Some of the poetic books, such as Proverbs and the Song of Solomon, were especially challenging to translate since such poetry is not natural in Moore. However, after translating them, we were amazed and excited to see that the messages in these books were so easy to understand!”

We rejoice with our Moore-speaking brothers in this gift from Jehovah.—James 1:17.