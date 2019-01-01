In the early morning of December 18, a fire blazed through the city of Manaus, Brazil, destroying at least 600 homes. Although there were no reported fatalities, 4 people were injured and more than 2,000 were displaced.

The Brazil branch reports that no brothers or sisters were killed or injured by the fire. However, 10 of our brothers’ homes were destroyed, resulting in the displacement of 18 publishers and their non-Witness relatives. Under the direction of the branch, a Disaster Relief Committee is caring for the needs of the publishers who have been impacted.

We are confident that our brothers and sisters affected by this fire in Brazil will continue to trust in Jehovah, our “secure refuge in times of distress.”—Psalm 9:9, 10.