JULY 18, 2019
BRAZIL
São Paulo, Brazil—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: July 12-14, 2019
Location: São Paulo Expo in São Paulo, Brazil
Program Languages: Brazilian Sign Language, English, French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish
Peak Attendance: 36,624
Total Number Baptized: 291
Number of International Delegates: 7,000
Invited Branches: Angola, Argentina, Belgium, Czech-Slovak, France, Italy, Mozambique, Portugal, Scandinavia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United States, Venezuela
Local Experience: Mrs. Maria Luiza Gonçalves, communication director of the São Paulo Zoo, who welcomed delegates, said: “I have worked with a lot of events here at the zoo. We receive tourists year-round, but I have never seen such a large, warm, and organized group. You have a lot of love to give! We can see the love you show in the hugs, in the affection, and in the songs.”
Local brothers and sisters welcome delegates arriving at the São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport
Four brothers from São Paulo and the Brazil branch office hold a press conference for the media to generate positive publicity in advance of the international convention
Delegates preach in São Paulo with local publishers
Delegates outside of the convention venue on the first day of the convention
Brothers and sisters take notes during the convention program
Brother Samuel Herd, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the closing talk of the Friday session
Brothers baptize individuals on Saturday afternoon of the convention
Sisters interpret the program using tactile signing for deaf and blind attendees
Delegates pose for a photograph outside of the convention venue
Visiting special full-time servants wave to the audience at the end of the Sunday session