JULY 18, 2019
BRAZIL

São Paulo, Brazil—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

  • Dates: July 12-14, 2019

  • Location: São Paulo Expo in São Paulo, Brazil

  • Program Languages: Brazilian Sign Language, English, French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish

  • Peak Attendance: 36,624

  • Total Number Baptized: 291

  • Number of International Delegates: 7,000

  • Invited Branches: Angola, Argentina, Belgium, Czech-Slovak, France, Italy, Mozambique, Portugal, Scandinavia, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, United States, Venezuela

  • Local Experience: Mrs. Maria Luiza Gonçalves, communication director of the São Paulo Zoo, who welcomed delegates, said: “I have worked with a lot of events here at the zoo. We receive tourists year-round, but I have never seen such a large, warm, and organized group. You have a lot of love to give! We can see the love you show in the hugs, in the affection, and in the songs.”

 

Local brothers and sisters welcome delegates arriving at the São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport

Four brothers from São Paulo and the Brazil branch office hold a press conference for the media to generate positive publicity in advance of the international convention

Delegates preach in São Paulo with local publishers

Delegates outside of the convention venue on the first day of the convention

Brothers and sisters take notes during the convention program

Brother Samuel Herd, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the closing talk of the Friday session

Brothers baptize individuals on Saturday afternoon of the convention

Sisters interpret the program using tactile signing for deaf and blind attendees

Delegates pose for a photograph outside of the convention venue

Visiting special full-time servants wave to the audience at the end of the Sunday session

