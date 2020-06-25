Providing Relief Aid to Our Brothers in the Amazon

The Brazil Branch Committee has formed 18 Disaster Relief Committees (DRCs) to assist publishers affected by the economic challenges resulting from the coronavirus pandemic. The DRCs are assisting some 12,000 congregations throughout the country, including our brothers who live deep in the isolated Amazon River region. To date, 131 families in the Amazon have received relief aid.

The DRC in Manaus, the capital of the state of Amazonas, prepared packages containing a one-month supply of necessary items. The packages included food items, such as beans, cassava flour, rice, and powdered milk; and hygiene items, such as soap, toilet paper, toothbrushes, and toothpaste. The brothers shipped the packages to the nearby port of Manacapuru and then distributed them by boat to several isolated areas, including Membeca and Lago do Castanho.

Sister Marinelma, who lives in the Lago do Castanho region, said after receiving her food supplies: “First, I thank Jehovah for taking care of us. Our need here was great, as we had no way to buy food. Also, I would like to thank the brothers for their generosity and love. My six-year-old son saw me unpacking and arranging the provisions, and I took the opportunity to explain that Jehovah used the brothers to help us. Then my little boy said, ‘Mom, could we say a prayer to thank Jehovah?’”

Brother Jonas Monteiro, who lives with his family in the city of Caapiranga, sent a letter to the DRC that stated, in part: “Thank you very much for the help you have given us. We can see Jehovah’s love through you. It is certainly a great privilege to be part of this worldwide family.”

The brothers on the DRC have also benefited from this initiative. Isaac Emannuel Ramalho de Oliveira, an elder who serves on the DRC, pointed out: “Every day that I work with the Disaster Relief Committee, I feel that my faith is strengthened. I am sure that this work will do much more for me than I can do for the brothers.”

It strengthens our faith to see Jehovah caring for his servants during this pandemic, no matter where they are.—Psalm 94:14.