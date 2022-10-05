JW.ORG Accessibility Features Promoted at Trade Fair in Brazil

From September 1 to 4, 2022, Jehovah’s Witnesses were invited to participate in the 2022 International Trade Fair on Rehabilitation, Inclusion and Accessibility Technologies (Reatech) held in São Paulo, Brazil. Reatech is the most significant exhibition for accessibility technology in Latin America. More than 46,000 people attended this year’s event.

The fair included a booth set up by our brothers and sisters that showcased jw.org and the JW Library and JW Library Sign Language apps. The booth featured interactive electronic displays. Blind and visually impaired publishers were also available to demonstrate the various features of the website and apps.

A disability rehabilitation professional who visited the booth commented: “It is impressive that a religious group would care so much about including people with special needs.” Another visitor exclaimed: “This is true social inclusion!”

Representatives from the National Organization of the Blind in Brazil (ONCB) also attended Reatech 2022. They conducted radio broadcasts during the event. During the opening and closing days of the fair, brothers working at the booth were interviewed for the broadcasts. The brothers explained how Jehovah’s Witnesses help the blind, visually impaired, and deaf not only in Brazil but also globally. During one of the interviews, an ONCB representative expressed that jw.org contains some of the best sign-language content he has ever seen.

Two brothers are interviewed by the National Organization of the Blind in Brazil

From ancient times to the present, Jehovah has always shown loving concern for those with physical limitations. (Leviticus 19:14) We are confident that he is pleased to see his Witnesses imitate his love. We look forward to the time when “the eyes of the blind will be opened, and the ears of the deaf will be unstopped.”—Isaiah 35:5.