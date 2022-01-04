JANUARY 4, 2022
BRAZIL
Heavy Rainstorms Flood Northeast Brazil
From December 24 to 26, 2021, heavy rains pummeled Bahia State, Brazil, affecting more than 640,000 people. The flooding caused the collapse of dams, leaving several cities flooded and isolated.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers were injured
273 publishers have been displaced
109 homes sustained minor damage
3 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
A Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) was appointed to provide water, food, and clothing
Displaced publishers are temporarily living with relatives or with other publishers
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
Brother Marcelo Ambrósio, who serves on the DRC, relates: “Seeing brotherly love in action has encouraged us very much and has increased our determination to serve Jehovah more fully.”
We know that Jehovah will be a “secure refuge” for our brothers affected by the storms.—Psalm 9:9.