Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

JANUARY 4, 2022
BRAZIL

Heavy Rainstorms Flood Northeast Brazil

Heavy Rainstorms Flood Northeast Brazil

From December 24 to 26, 2021, heavy rains pummeled Bahia State, Brazil, affecting more than 640,000 people. The flooding caused the collapse of dams, leaving several cities flooded and isolated.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers were injured

  • 273 publishers have been displaced

  • 109 homes sustained minor damage

  • 3 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

Relief Efforts

  • A Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) was appointed to provide water, food, and clothing

  • Displaced publishers are temporarily living with relatives or with other publishers

  • All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

Brother Marcelo Ambrósio, who serves on the DRC, relates: “Seeing brotherly love in action has encouraged us very much and has increased our determination to serve Jehovah more fully.”

We know that Jehovah will be a “secure refuge” for our brothers affected by the storms.—Psalm 9:9.

NEWS RELEASES

Heavy Rainstorms Flood Northeast Brazil

English
Heavy Rainstorms Flood Northeast Brazil
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022035/univ/art/702022035_univ_sqr_xl.jpg