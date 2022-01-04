Heavy Rainstorms Flood Northeast Brazil

A Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) was appointed to provide water, food, and clothing

Displaced publishers are temporarily living with relatives or with other publishers

All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

Brother Marcelo Ambrósio, who serves on the DRC, relates: “Seeing brotherly love in action has encouraged us very much and has increased our determination to serve Jehovah more fully.”

We know that Jehovah will be a “secure refuge” for our brothers affected by the storms.—Psalm 9:9.