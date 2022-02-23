FEBRUARY 23, 2022
BRAZIL
Heavy Rains and Mudslides Devastate Mountainous City in Brazil
On February 15, 2022, heavy rainstorms caused deadly mudslides in the mountainous city of Petrópolis in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The disaster destroyed homes and businesses. A record 26 centimeters (10.2 in) of rain fell in 24 hours.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
1 brother was severely injured and was taken to a local hospital. Sadly, his 2-year-old son died after being swept away by a mudslide
1 additional brother died
86 publishers have been displaced
2 homes were destroyed
15 homes sustained major damage
2 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
Relief Efforts
A Disaster Relief Committee was formed to coordinate the relief work
The circuit overseer and congregation elders are providing food, water, and clothing, as well as spiritual support to the affected brothers
Displaced brothers and sisters are temporarily staying with their relatives or other Witness families
All relief efforts are in line with COVID-19 safety guidelines
As we pray for our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster, we know that Jehovah will ‘comfort their hearts and make them firm,’ especially for those who have lost loved ones.—2 Thessalonians 2:16, 17.