Heavy Rains and Mudslides Devastate Mountainous City in Brazil

A Disaster Relief Committee was formed to coordinate the relief work

The circuit overseer and congregation elders are providing food, water, and clothing, as well as spiritual support to the affected brothers

Displaced brothers and sisters are temporarily staying with their relatives or other Witness families

All relief efforts are in line with COVID-19 safety guidelines

As we pray for our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster, we know that Jehovah will ‘comfort their hearts and make them firm,’ especially for those who have lost loved ones.—2 Thessalonians 2:16, 17.