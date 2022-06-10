JUNE 10, 2022
BRAZIL
Flooding and Landslides Pummel Brazil
Severe rainstorms have caused flooding and landslides in northeastern Brazil since May 25, 2022. The states that have been hit the hardest are Alagoas and Pernambuco, where 42 towns have declared a state of emergency. More than 145,000 people have been displaced, and at least 129 have been killed.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters have died
3 publishers have suffered minor injuries
280 homes have sustained minor damage
22 homes sustained major damage
23 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
1 Assembly Hall sustained major damage
Relief Efforts
A Disaster Relief Committee is providing basic necessities and spiritual support to more than 600 publishers
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
We pray that our brothers “go on acquiring power in the Lord” as they cope with this natural disaster.—Ephesians 6:10.