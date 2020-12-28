Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

DECEMBER 28, 2020
BRAZIL

Flooding and Landslides Afflict Santa Catarina, Brazil

Flooding and Landslides Afflict Santa Catarina, Brazil

Location

The Vale do Itajaí region of Santa Catarina in southern Brazil

Disaster

  • Heavy rains beginning on Thursday, December 17, 2020, caused widespread damage and landslides

Effect on our brothers and sisters

  • 22 publishers were displaced

  • Sadly, a 65-year-old sister was killed when her house was swept away by the mud

Property damage

  • 15 homes sustained minor damage

Relief efforts

  • Members of the Disaster Relief Committee (DRC), the circuit overseer, and local elders are giving comfort and support to all the affected brothers, including Sister Zinque’s family

  • The DRC coordinated a team of local brothers in the region to visit the affected cities to assess any relief needs and to assist with cleaning the flooded homes. The DRC also arranged for more than 2,000 liters of potable water and food to be delivered to the publishers. All of this was done while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines

We are saddened that one of our sisters died as a result of this disaster. We look forward to the time when both natural disasters and “death will be no more.”—Revelation 21:4.

 

NEWS RELEASES

Flooding and Landslides Afflict Santa Catarina, Brazil

English
Flooding and Landslides Afflict Santa Catarina, Brazil
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702020512/univ/art/702020512_univ_sqr_xl.jpg