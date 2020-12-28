DECEMBER 28, 2020
BRAZIL
Flooding and Landslides Afflict Santa Catarina, Brazil
Location
The Vale do Itajaí region of Santa Catarina in southern Brazil
Disaster
Heavy rains beginning on Thursday, December 17, 2020, caused widespread damage and landslides
Effect on our brothers and sisters
22 publishers were displaced
Sadly, a 65-year-old sister was killed when her house was swept away by the mud
Property damage
15 homes sustained minor damage
Relief efforts
Members of the Disaster Relief Committee (DRC), the circuit overseer, and local elders are giving comfort and support to all the affected brothers, including Sister Zinque’s family
The DRC coordinated a team of local brothers in the region to visit the affected cities to assess any relief needs and to assist with cleaning the flooded homes. The DRC also arranged for more than 2,000 liters of potable water and food to be delivered to the publishers. All of this was done while adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines
We are saddened that one of our sisters died as a result of this disaster. We look forward to the time when both natural disasters and “death will be no more.”—Revelation 21:4.