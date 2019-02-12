On Friday, January 25, 2019, a mining dam collapsed in the city of Brumadinho, located in the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, causing a deadly mudslide. At least 150 people were killed, and an additional 182 people are still missing.

There are two congregations in Brumadinho, with about 180 Witnesses, many of whom work for the mining company. Ten brothers were working at the dam when it ruptured. While nine are confirmed unharmed, sadly, one brother, who serves as an elder, is still missing. Additionally, at least five Witness families had to evacuate their homes and one home was completely destroyed.

A member of the Brazil Branch Committee and circuit overseers in the region have visited those affected by the tragedy to encourage them spiritually and offer practical assistance. We pray that our heavenly Father will continue to supply the needed comfort and support to all those affected by this tragedy.—Romans 15:5.