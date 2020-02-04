Cleanup Underway After Destructive Flooding in Brazil

None of our brothers and sisters were injured or killed. However, five Kingdom Halls were damaged and about 50 Witness families had to evacuate their homes. Some brothers were trapped by the rising floodwaters and had to be rescued by boat from the second floor of their homes. All of the evacuated brothers and sisters were accommodated by fellow Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed in both Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais to coordinate the relief work. The Disaster Relief Committees are working with circuit overseers and local elders to care for the physical and spiritual needs of the affected publishers.

We continue to pray for our brothers affected by the flooding. We thank Jehovah for giving them strength, comfort, and practical help through our Christian brotherhood.—Psalm 28:7.