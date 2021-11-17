New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures Released in Quechua (Bolivia)

On October 24, 2021, Brother Douglas Little, a member of the Bolivia Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in the Quechua (Bolivia) language. The Bible was released in digital format during a prerecorded event streamed to more than 4,000 viewers in Bolivia. It is anticipated that hard-copy editions will be available in April 2022.

Quechua (Bolivia) is known for its regionalisms, that is, certain words have different meanings in different regions. To meet this challenge, the New World Translation features extensive footnotes that help explain words that may have a variety of regional definitions.

Bibles in Quechua (Bolivia) have been available since 1880. However, a number of these translations mention God’s name, Jehovah, only in footnotes or change it to the generic title “Father God.” One translator expressed, “I am very happy that we finally have a Bible that has God’s name.”

While the project progressed, many of the translators faced a variety of challenges, such as caring for ailing family members. Additionally, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic created logistical challenges that threatened to interfere with the project. One translator commented: “Only with Jehovah’s help could the project be completed and released, even ahead of the anticipated date.”

It is hoped that the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Quechua (Bolivia) will help many in this language field to “be saved and come to an accurate knowledge of truth.”—1 Timothy 2:4.