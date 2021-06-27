New World Translation Released in Aymara

Aymara is spoken by more than 1.6 million people who live predominantly in the region of Lake Titicaca, located in the Andes Mountains

Among the 36 official indigenous languages of Bolivia, Aymara is the second most widely spoken in the country

Some 2,000 publishers serve in more than 60 Aymara-speaking congregations in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, and Peru

It took 6 translators 4 years to complete the project

One translator stated: “This Bible is a great gift from Jehovah to the Aymara-speaking people. They can now read the Bible in a language that they use and understand. They will feel that Jehovah is speaking directly to their heart.”

Brother Mauricio Handal, a member of the Bolivia Branch Committee, commented: “Since the release of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Aymara in 2017, we have received many expressions of appreciation stating that the translation has touched the reader’s heart. Now we have the complete Bible, a translation that is natural and clear. We are sure that it will help readers to understand the Bible and, most important, to draw closer to its Author, Jehovah.”

We are confident that this translation will move our Aymara-speaking brothers and sisters to echo the words of the psalmist, who said: “I long for your salvation, for your word is my hope.”—Psalm 119:81.