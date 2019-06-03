Landslide in Bolivia Wracks La Paz Neighborhood

A landslide destroyed a large part of the San Jorge Kantutani neighborhood of La Paz, Bolivia, on April 30, 2019. Hundreds of people were displaced.

While none of our brothers died or were injured, the Bolivia branch reports that two of our brothers’ homes were completely destroyed in the landslide. Additionally, 11 other Witness families live in the affected area, but their homes sustained little or no damage.

Under the direction of the branch office, the Disaster Relief Committee, circuit overseers, and local elders are providing spiritual and practical support. The brothers in the affected areas remain alert to the continued threat of landslides if there is more rainfall.

We are thankful that our brothers were not injured and are receiving the assistance they need.—Galatians 6:10.