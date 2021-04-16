2021 Memorial Commemoration—Jehovah’s Witnesses in Belgium Record Highest Memorial Attendance in Decades

A total of 49,040 people in Belgium attended the 2021 Memorial of Christ’s death—the most sacred observance of the year for Jehovah’s Witnesses. This was the highest Memorial attendance in Belgium since 1995. It represents nearly double the number of Witnesses in the country.

This peak attendance for a Christian observance is especially remarkable because Belgium has become increasingly secular. For example, in 1970, over 90 percent of Belgians identified as Christian and a little more than 6 percent as nonreligious. However, current reports indicate the number of Christians in Belgium has decreased to below 60 percent of the population. Those identifying as nonreligious have increased to more than 40 percent.

In recent years, the Belgian media has published biased and, at times, false reports about Jehovah’s Witnesses. Despite the negative press, a growing number of Belgians have been searching for accurate information about Jehovah’s Witnesses. Many of these interested ones are seeing firsthand the love among Jehovah’s Witnesses and experiencing the Bible’s positive effect on their lives.—John 13:35.

A sister conducts a Bible study using the book How to Remain in God’s Love with a newly baptized sister who attended the 2021 Memorial

In February 2021, the branch office of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Belgium reported a peak of 11,804 persons studying the Bible—nearly 1,000 more than the previous service year’s average. In each of the past five years, an average of 450 people have chosen to be baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

These positive developments in Belgium represent just a few examples of how Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world continue to see the fulfillment of the Bible prophecy: “The little one will become a thousand and the small one a mighty nation.”—Isaiah 60:22.