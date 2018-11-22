On November 8, 2018, Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with Religious Associations granted Jehovah’s Witnesses full legal registration in Baku, the capital city of Azerbaijan. Our brothers now enjoy a stronger legal basis to openly worship and preach in the city.

We hope that this positive development will provide a precedent for our fellow worshippers in other parts of the country to receive legal registration. We are thankful to Jehovah that favorable government officials have legally established our worship in Baku.—Philippians 1:7.