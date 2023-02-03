Public Witnessing at Major Event in Australia Draws International Interest

Some 300 of Jehovah’s Witnesses from across Australia participated in a public witnessing initiative in Wollongong, Australia, during the Union Cycliste Internationale Road World Championships held on September 18-25, 2022. Over 200,000 visitors from as many as 70 countries attend the cycling competition each year.

The brothers and sisters distributed over 600 pieces of literature and helped many to download publications in their preferred language. They also received 18 Bible study requests. Since September, five of the people who began studying the Bible have regularly attended meetings. Clearly, as one brother stated: “Jehovah really blessed the combined efforts of everyone involved.” Another publisher noted: “The atmosphere among the brothers and sisters was so welcoming. I’ve returned home with a beautiful gift of memories and increased enthusiasm for the ministry.”

We rejoice with our brothers and sisters in Australia as they proudly “tell about the greatness of our God.”—Deuteronomy 32:3.