NOVEMBER 29, 2019
AUSTRALIA
Melbourne, Australia—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: November 22-24, 2019
Location: Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia
Program Languages: Australian Sign Language, Chinese Cantonese, Chinese Mandarin, English, Korean, Spanish, Tagalog, Vietnamese
Peak Attendance: 46,582
Total Number Baptized: 407
Number of International Delegates: 6,083
Invited Branches: Argentina, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Taiwan, United States
Local Experiences: The manager of Ballarat Wildlife Park stated: “I can honestly say that in my 15 years working at the Ballarat Wildlife Park your group has by far been the most enjoyable and well-run group I have worked with. A huge thanks to you and all of your wonderful guides.”
A reservations manager commented about the 340 delegates who stayed at his hotel: “Everyone collaborates to solve problems. It looks to me like it is just a giant family and everyone is talking to and supporting each other. Seriously, it has been a joy to deal with everyone. I have been working in the hospitality industry for 11 years, and this is the only group that I have found like this.” As a result of his interactions with Jehovah’s Witnesses, the manager attended the convention on Saturday.
Brothers and sisters welcome the delegates to the branch open house in Denham Court, Australia, a suburb of Sydney
Brothers and sisters enter the arena
Delegates join in singing praises to Jehovah
A young sister hugs her mother after being baptized
Brother David Splane, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the closing talk on Friday
Visiting special full-time servants warmly greet the crowd
Delegates pose together for a photograph
A group of sisters performs a dance for delegates at the evening gathering