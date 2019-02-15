Heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding in northeast Australia. The floodwaters have displaced thousands of residents and caused major property damage and power outages.

The Australasia branch reports that, as a result of the flooding, 58 publishers from three congregations needed to relocate to the homes of family members or other Witnesses. A total of ten homes of our brothers were flooded, two of which were destroyed.

The branch has established a Disaster Relief Committee, and the circuit overseer and local elders are shepherding the affected publishers. We pray that our brothers and sisters continue to endure and be comforted under the care of these loving shepherds.—1 Peter 5:2.