From October 6 to 18, 2018, our brothers engaged in a special public witnessing campaign in connection with the 2018 Summer Youth Olympic Games, held in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Athletes from Saint Kitts and Nevis visit the carts. Hundreds of pieces of literature were distributed each day during the campaign.

Over 4,000 athletes from 206 countries participated in this year’s Summer Youth Olympic Games, which is considered the world’s largest multi-sport competition for young athletes between the ages of 15 and 18. So that the many international athletes and visitors to the city could have the opportunity to hear the Bible’s message, more than 6,400 Jehovah’s Witnesses shared in the campaign. Our brothers employed 390 literature display carts in almost 100 locations.

Since the event is oriented to young people, the brothers featured the Questions Young People Ask—Answers That Work volumes and the brochure Answers to 10 Questions Young People Ask. Literature was available in multiple languages, including Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, and Argentinean Sign Language. An average of 790 publications were distributed every day of the campaign.

The brothers and sisters who participated in the campaign were happy to share the Bible’s hope with young and old alike.—Psalm 110:3.