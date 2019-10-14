Update on Argentina Bethel Construction Project

The new Argentina branch property pictured at sunset

The Argentina branch office project began over a year ago and is now more than halfway complete. The new facility comprises three buildings—an office building and two residences—totaling 8,524 square meters (91,751 sq ft). Construction is scheduled to be finished in July 2020.

We are excited about the progress on the new Argentina branch facility. We pray for Jehovah’s continued blessing on this project.—Deuteronomy 28:8.