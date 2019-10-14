OCTOBER 14, 2019
ARGENTINA
Update on Argentina Bethel Construction Project
The Argentina branch office project began over a year ago and is now more than halfway complete. The new facility comprises three buildings—an office building and two residences—totaling 8,524 square meters (91,751 sq ft). Construction is scheduled to be finished in July 2020.
We are excited about the progress on the new Argentina branch facility. We pray for Jehovah’s continued blessing on this project.—Deuteronomy 28:8.
April 2019: A view of the office building. The support columns pictured in the basement of the building will extend to the top floors providing structural integrity
June 2019: A construction worker stands on scaffolding as he sets up a column formwork for Residence A
July 2019: Construction workers install rebar and electrical components for the third-floor slab of the office building
July 2019: Workers pour concrete for the second-floor slab filling of Residence A. This residence will be a five-story building and include a terrace
July 2019: View of the parking garage site works. The garage will accommodate 72 vehicles underground and 72 above ground
August 2019: Residence A is pictured left with Residence B and the office building in the background, behind the backhoe