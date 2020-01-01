New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Argentinean Sign Language

On December 13, 2019, Jehovah’s Witnesses announced the completion of the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Argentinean Sign Language (LSA) at the international convention in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This is the first time the Christian Greek Scriptures has been translated into LSA.

On December 3, 2014, a translation team began the long-term project, starting with the book of Matthew. Since sign-language publications are produced as videos, after each Bible book was completed, it was immediately made available on the JW Library Sign Language app.

According to some sources, there are approximately 400,000 LSA users in Argentina. Additionally, there are about 2,700 publishers who use LSA, 470 of whom are deaf. Sister Laura Losada, who is deaf and fluent in LSA, commented: “I’m happy and grateful to Jehovah for his generous help. In the past, when I didn’t have the Bible in LSA, I tried very hard to read the Spanish translation but couldn’t understand what I was reading. Now, with this new and clear translation, I feel my relationship with Jehovah is stronger.”

The brothers and sisters who use LSA are grateful to Jehovah for this easy-to-understand translation, which will help them remain spiritually strong. We are sure that this newly completed translation will also assist publishers to help more in the Argentinean deaf community become God’s friend.—Acts 13:48.