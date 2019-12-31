Buenos Aires City Legislature Presents Certificate Recognizing 2019 International Convention

The Buenos Aires City Legislature designated the 2019 international convention in their city as an event of social, cultural, and religious interest. On December 12, 2019, during a media event held in connection with the convention, the city legislature presented our brothers with a certificate acknowledging the convention’s value.

Two government representatives, Claudio Romero and Federico Pugliese, commended Jehovah’s Witnesses for their work in Buenos Aires. Claudio Romero said: “I would like to acknowledge the importance of the religious values and culture of peace and unity that you contribute to our society. I want to let you know how much I admire your religion because of your willing spirit and dedication to your work. The love and strength that you show when teaching your faith is worthy of admiration.” Federico Pugliese stated: “Today, you are gathered under the motto, ‘Love Never Fails.’ I know you practice this, not only during the days of the convention, but also everyday because you are moved by the virtue of love.”

This official recognition commends the love that our brothers and sisters display for their neighbors. Ultimately, though, we display such love, not to receive public recognition, but to bring honor to our loving God, Jehovah.—1 John 4:8.