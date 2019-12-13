DECEMBER 20, 2019
ARGENTINA
Buenos Aires, Argentina—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: December 13-15, 2019
Location: Estadio Único de La Plata, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Program Languages: Argentinean Sign Language, English, Spanish
Peak Attendance: 47,555
Total Number Baptized: 563
Number of International Delegates: 6,300
Invited Branches: Bolivia, Central America, Central Europe, Chile, Czech-Slovak, Finland, Italy, Korea, Paraguay, Peru, Romania, Scandinavia, Spain, United States
Local Experience: Maria Napios, sales manager of the Panamericano Hotel that accommodated delegates, said: “In these moments of internal, regional, and global conflicts, I think that experiencing this kind of event is extremely important because it is an example of brotherhood, peace, and love, which are what we really need.”
Local brothers and sisters welcome delegates at the airport
Four brothers represent Jehovah’s Witnesses at a press conference prior to the convention
Brothers and sisters stream to the convention venue
Convention attendees applaud during one of the sessions
New brothers being baptized in one of the three pools used at the convention
Brother Kenneth Cook, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the concluding talk on Sunday
A group of sisters poses for a photograph holding up letters that spell out “LOVE”
Delegates dressed in native garb take a picture together
Special full-time servants visiting from various countries wave to the audience at the end of the Sunday session
Local brothers perform on stage for visiting delegates at one of the evening gatherings