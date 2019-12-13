Buenos Aires, Argentina—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

Local brothers and sisters welcome delegates at the airport

Four brothers represent Jehovah’s Witnesses at a press conference prior to the convention

Brothers and sisters stream to the convention venue

Convention attendees applaud during one of the sessions

New brothers being baptized in one of the three pools used at the convention

Brother Kenneth Cook, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the concluding talk on Sunday

A group of sisters poses for a photograph holding up letters that spell out “LOVE”

Delegates dressed in native garb take a picture together

Special full-time servants visiting from various countries wave to the audience at the end of the Sunday session