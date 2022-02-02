Bethel Family Enjoying New Home in Argentina

The Bethel family in Argentina has completed the move into its newly constructed branch facility. An outside contractor completed the construction in the summer of 2021. Since then, Bethelites and construction volunteers continue to put the finishing touches on the new facility, including furniture assembly, deep cleaning, plumbing, and electrical work.

The facility includes an office building with 136 workstations and two residential buildings with 98 rooms. The former branch was spread over several properties. The new branch centralizes operations in one structure. The property totals 8,524 square meters (91,752 sq ft) and is located outside of Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

Brother Humberto Cairo, a member of the Branch Committee, relates: “Jehovah showed his great generosity on this project. These new buildings are sparkling, especially with the easily identifiable jw.org logo.”

Brother Sebastian Rosso, who serves in the Service Department, comments: “This is a very generous gift from Jehovah. It’s a place tailor-made for us. We are nothing but grateful to have such an attractive and functional branch facility.”

We are confident that this new Bethel facility will increase efficiency and prove to be a great witness to the community, all to Jehovah’s glory.—2 Chronicles 7:1.