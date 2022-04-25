Renovated Building to Serve as an Extension of Angola Branch

Renovations are scheduled to start in June 2022 on a four-story building that will provide additional living and office space for the Angola branch. Currently, the 207 members of the Bethel family have outgrown the existing branch, which was completed in 2003.

The additional space is needed, as some Bethel family members are presently living in rented housing. The brothers purchased the building in December 2021. The building is a short walk from the current branch office.

The renovated building will feature 57 loft-style rooms and 60 offices. The rooms will include a home office, and office areas will feature both open and enclosed spaces. The renovations will also include conference and multipurpose rooms. The office space will feature walls that can be removed, reinstalled, and reconfigured to accommodate changing needs.

Members of the Bethel family currently living in rented housing are expected to move into the building in February 2024.

“We have been praying as well as working along with Worldwide Design/Construction to address the need for more space,” said Samuel Campos, a member of the Angola Branch Committee. “The purchase and remodel of this building is an answer from Jehovah to our prayers.”

There are over 160,000 publishers in Angola. More than 400,000 people attended the Memorial last year, and publishers conducted over 200,000 Bible studies. We are confident that Jehovah will bless the renovations of this new branch facility which will help further Kingdom interests.—1 Chronicles 29:16.