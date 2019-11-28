Complete New World Translation Released in Kikongo Language

Jehovah’s Witnesses released the Kikongo-language New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures at a special meeting in Angola on November 24, 2019.

Kikongo-language congregations throughout Angola were invited to attend the historic meeting. Brother Matthew Steggel, a member of the Angola Branch Committee, released the Bible to an audience of 2,053 at the Assembly Hall in Viana, Angola.

A translation team worked for seven years to complete the project. Prior to the release of the Kikongo New World Translation, the brothers used the New World Translation in Portuguese or hard-to-find, expensive Kikongo Bible translations.

With the release of the New World Translation in Kikongo, many publishers will have a Bible in their mother tongue for the first time. One of the translators on the project said: “This new translation will certainly help our brothers and sisters to have a better understanding of the Bible and help them teach the truth to others in a clear manner.”

There are 1,524 publishers serving in Kikongo congregations in Angola. An estimated two million people in the country speak Kikongo.

We are confident that the New World Translation in Kikongo will aid Jehovah’s people to keep his Word with their whole heart.—Psalm 119:34.