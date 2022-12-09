Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

DECEMBER 9, 2022
ANGOLA

Bible Books of Matthew and Acts Released in Chokwe and Ibinda Languages

Bible Books of Matthew and Acts Released in Chokwe and Ibinda Languages

On December 3, 2022, Brother Samuel Campos, a member of the Angola Branch Committee, released the Bible books of Matthew and Acts in the Chokwe and Ibinda languages. The Bible books were released in digital format during a prerecorded program, which was streamed to an audience of some 2,000.

The history of Jehovah’s Witnesses in the Chokwe-language field began in 2007 when the first Chokwe group was formed. There are now 10 Chokwe-language congregations in Angola and 23 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

A Chokwe translator commented: “There are several versions of the Bible available in Chokwe. One of them uses easy-to-understand expressions, but it paraphrases the text. Another is a more complete translation, but it is difficult to understand. When I read this new translation, I feel that Jehovah is speaking directly to me.”

The first Ibinda-language congregation was established in 2014. There are now 13 congregations. Prior to the release of the Bible books of Matthew and Acts in Ibinda, there were no portions of the Bible available in the language, so publishers would use the New World Translation in Portuguese. A member of the Ibinda translation team said: “There are some Bible verses I have read many times that I can understand more clearly now. It is a privilege to be part of this project. It has strengthened my faith.”

We are confident that these Bible releases in Chokwe and Ibinda will help our brothers and sisters draw closer to Jehovah.—James 4:8.

You May Also Like

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Do Jehovah’s Witnesses Have Their Own Bible?

Using a variety of Bible translations can enhance your study of the Bible. Three points in particular make the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures worthy to include in your studies.

HOW YOUR DONATIONS ARE USED

Producing the Most Important Book of All

Translating, printing, and binding the New World Translation involves more than you may realize.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Do Jehovah’s Witnesses Believe in the Old Testament?

Are parts of the Bible outdated? Find out how Christians can benefit from relevant history and practical advice in the Hebrew Scriptures.

NEWS RELEASES

Bible Books of Matthew and Acts Released in Chokwe and Ibinda Languages

English
Bible Books of Matthew and Acts Released in Chokwe and Ibinda Languages
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022246/univ/art/702022246_univ_sqr_xl.jpg