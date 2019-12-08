Revised New World Translation Released in Albanian

On December 8, 2019, the revised New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Albanian was released by Brother Mark Sanderson of the Governing Body at a special meeting held in the Asllan Rusi Sports Palace, located in Tirana, Albania.

An estimated 2.9 million people live in Albania. However, there are approximately 7.6 million Albanian speakers throughout the world. Jehovah’s Witnesses have formed Albanian congregations and groups in Austria, Belgium, Canada, England, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, North Macedonia, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, and the United States. The newly revised Albanian Bible will benefit the more than 5,800 publishers found in the Albanian branch territory and those throughout the Albanian diaspora.

The revised Bible also includes added features such as appendixes, footnotes, glossary entries, and maps. We rejoice with our Albanian brothers and sisters who now have a translation of Jehovah’s Word written in modern language that is simple, direct, and clear.—Matthew 13:16.